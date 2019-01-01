Reported Arsenal target Izzo commits to Torino

The Italy centre-back had been linked with a move to the Gunners, but he is staying at his current club

Armando Izzo has signed a new contract at , ending speculation he could move to the Premier League.

were reportedly interested in the centre-back, who has also been linked with and .

But Izzo, who made his first appearance in a qualifier in March, has instead signed a new five-year deal with Torino.

Speaking last month, the 27-year-old indicated he would commit to the Granata and he is thrilled to have agreed an extension.

"Happy to continue with the Bull, with the same determination we will still face many battles together!!" Izzo wrote on Instagram.

Torino, who finished seventh in last season, will play in the in 2019-20 due to 's ban.

Walter Mazzarri's side face a qualifier against Hungarian outfit Debrecen, with the first leg to be played on Thursday.