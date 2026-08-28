Lamine Yamal's start to the season is being picked apart in forensic detail. Inside Barcelona, though, the mood could not be more different. No anxiety, no criticism, just total belief that the Rocafonda kid's explosion is only a matter of time.

The Spanish newspaper "Marca" revealed that the coaching staff, the club's management and the dressing room attach no importance to the young winger not having scored a single goal so far this season. Nor do they read his frustration at being substituted against Elche as a sign of any dip in morale, a reaction he has shown plenty of times in previous seasons.

Hansi Flick was the first to concede that Lamine has not yet hit top gear, but the coach backed him hard after the opening match of the season. "He was suffering from some headaches, but he is a genius," he said.

"He had a three-week holiday, and now he has only played for a few days, and he was not at his best in Elche, we must try to bring him back to full physical fitness as soon as possible," Flick continued.

"I am happy that he played 60 minutes and contributed to the first two goals at the Martínez Valero stadium," he added. "He gave us options for the substitutions. He contributed greatly to the match, he works hard, he is improving, we need him, he is an incredible player."

Unai and the post deny the genius

That confidence rests on what Lamine produced against Athletic Bilbao. He shook off the pressure of the Basque defenders time and again, beat them on the inside and the outside, tested them repeatedly and came within a whisker of scoring.

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In the first half, he forced international goalkeeper Unai Simón, later named man of the match, into two superb saves. Then the post denied him his first goal of the season in the second half.

Barcelona hold a firm belief that Lamine Yamal will light up this 2026-2027 campaign. In truth he is already lighting it up with his performance and movement. There is no anxiety at the club, only complete confidence and total peace of mind in the La Masia jewel.