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After Uli Hoeneß and Jan-Christian Dreesen, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has also called the once highly praised Jamal Musiala into question. His interview was badly timed and revealing. A comment.

Of all dates, Bayern Munich announced Jamal Musiala's contract extension on 14 February. Valentine's Day, the day of love. The club's bosses had butterflies in their stomachs at the start of 2025. President Herbert Hainer called the deal "a gift for the club and its fans" and said: "Compliments to our sporting management and the executive board. Today is a very good day for Bayern Munich."

Those words feel like a lifetime ago. Munich's leadership now evidently agree that Valentine's Day 2025 was a very bad day for Bayern Munich.

Musiala was then at the peak of his powers and among the world's most promising players. His extension until 2030 guaranteed him an annual salary of €25 million. Since then, he has come nowhere close to justifying that sum, partly because of injuries and health problems (for which he is not to blame). The bosses fear he may never justify it again. They may soon want another discussion about his salary. In other words: a pay cut.

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Munich's bosses are putting that view across in a remarkable campaign. Club patriarch Uli Hoeneß led the charge two weeks ago , and chief executive Jan-Christian Dreesen followed suit on Wednesday. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who like Hoeneß sits on the supervisory board, gave Sky his bluntest assessment yet after Friday's 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln. The campaign is revealing, but right now it is utterly counterproductive.

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Rummenigge also undermines Bayern Munich's prospects on the pitch

Rummenigge's interview capped a disastrous evening for Munich. At home to relegation candidates 1. FC Köln, they managed only a 1-1 draw . Bayern Munich also lost their two best players, Harry Kane and Michael Olise. There has since been some reassurance over Olise, but Kane will be out for three to four months with a syndesmosis tear . That leaves an already stretched attack in even worse shape. Ismael Saibari and Serge Gnabry are also out for weeks, although Luis Diaz could make his comeback soon.

Musiala's comeback after two months out injured was the one positive against Köln. Rummenigge soured it with an interview that seemed badly out of place. Why let this issue escalate now, when Munich's situation is already so precarious?

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The interview also treated Musiala poorly. Doubt, rather than confidence, greeted his long-awaited return. From the outside, that looks wholly at odds with a Bayern Munich side that has traditionally prized its family-like unity. Instead, the club's highest ranks have effectively left Musiala open to attack.

At least coach Vincent Kompany and board member for sport Max Eberl backed their injury-plagued player emphatically, as they had at the previous day's press conference. Their support also underlined internal differences over the matter.

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Beyond the effect on Musiala personally, Rummenigge has undermined the injury-hit team's prospects on the pitch. With so many players absent, Musiala is one of Bayern Munich's few sources of hope. Calling him into question so publicly and so forcefully now is unlikely to help him deliver the performances they urgently need, or improve results in the coming matches.

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What has happened between Bayern Munich and Jamal Musiala?

Whatever the timing, Rummenigge's interview makes the rifts between Bayern Munich and Musiala, or his representatives, abundantly clear. Something must have happened during the contract extension or afterwards that the bosses strongly object to. Otherwise, their apparently orchestrated decision to go public is hard to explain. Inevitably, and probably deliberately, they have opened the door to all kinds of speculation.

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Few clubs question a mutually agreed contract to this extent. Even if the bosses consider Musiala's salary "no longer sustainable" without an upturn, as Rummenigge put it, how could they enforce the pay cut they want?

Musiala would be highly unlikely to agree to one voluntarily. Why would he? Contracts are gambles. Some pay off, others do not. Sometimes the club wins, sometimes the player does, sometimes both do, sometimes neither does. Everyone has to live with that, provided all sides were honest with one another when they signed.

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Bayern Munich: Serious concerns over Jamal Musiala's health

Musiala's health remains the central concern, especially after Rummenigge's words. Speaking about the 23-year-old, he said : "What we know unfortunately suggests that it will be difficult to get back to the level he has shown here in this stadium so often." Read that sentence a second or third time and its full weight sinks in.

Rummenigge's assessment stems from Musiala's neurological dysfunction, which became public in the summer but had been known about for some time. The lingering effects of his fibula fracture from the summer of 2025 may also play a part. Musiala's torn muscle fibre, suffered in mid-September, kept him out for eight weeks, considerably longer than is normally expected for such an injury.