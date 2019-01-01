Relive Arsenal and adidas' glorious past through this cool VR lens

The German giants have rekindled their partnership with the Gunners after a hiatus of 25 years...

Doused in history and with several successful campaigns to wax limericks of, the famous partnership between German sports brand adidas and English giants has been rekindled after a 25-year hiatus.

The 13-time English top division champions first wore adidas kits in the 1986 season, a real gem on which the club have modelled this season’s iconic kit and one which didn’t face any iteration for three years. 1989 saw the club sport their newly designed raglan sleeved kits, winning the league on the last day of the season at Anfield. In 1991, the Gunners released their iconic ‘bruised banana’ jersey - a firm fan favourite.

The ‘92/93 season saw the gunners release a jersey where the Arsenal emblem was centrally placed, while adidas ran a tonal three-stripe motif through the fabric of the kit. Finally, the last season of the two giants’ association bore witness to a more aggressive kit release, as had followed from the three years previously.

Don’t just believe our word. You can see it for yourself now. Fans wanting to catch a glimpse of all adidas Arsenal jerseys in all their glory can head over to https://bit.ly/2Os2vh4.

Bringing Arsenal fans additional joy of exploring their legacy with adidas, this 360- degree digital virtual jersey room was created. This showcases all iconic adidas x Arsenal jerseys from 1986 to 2019, clickable with interesting facts from each era.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out yourself to believe and don’t forget to pass on this experience to another Gooner.

Here’s some exclusive glimpses of this virtual beauty!

