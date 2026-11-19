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Barcelona head coach Hans Flick received good news at Thursday's training session, as the German welcomed back one of his defenders, easing the shortage of numbers at the back that Barça have suffered from recently.

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According to "Mundo Deportivo", Jules Koundé is making good progress in his recovery from the severe ankle sprain he suffered against Real Betis.

The French full-back trained with his teammates on Thursday for the first time since picking up the injury.

The challenge now is getting him back into Hans Flick's line-up. The German's coaching staff and the medical team will try to have him ready for next Sunday's La Liga clash with Villarreal. If they judge him not fit enough for that one, they'll aim for next Wednesday's Champions League meeting with Sabah Baku instead.

Barcelona are also keeping tabs on Pau Cubarsí, who has a strain in his iliopsoas muscle. That makes him a doubt for Villarreal, though he hasn't been ruled out entirely. Whether he plays will depend on his physical condition and how much rest Flick wants to give him.

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Frenkie de Jong, though, will be fine for Sunday. He had been struggling with pain in his thigh, but coach Xavi Hernández still let him play in the Netherlands' UEFA Nations League match against Germany.

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Tough fixtures await Barcelona

Barcelona are heading into a congested stretch of the season, with back-to-back fixtures on more than one front. The schedule leaves Flick and his players little time to catch their breath, and the physical and technical demands keep growing as injuries continue to bite.

The marathon starts next Sunday, when Villarreal visit the Spotify Camp Nou in the 13th round of La Liga. Barça then travel to Azerbaijan to face Sabah Baku on Wednesday 25 November in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase.

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That's their longest away trip of the year, and it'll take a physical toll. They then return to La Liga against Deportivo La Coruña on 29 November: their third match in a single week and their second in a row away from home.

It doesn't stop there. Barcelona open December with a heavyweight clash against Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou on 2 December. That match has been brought forward from the 23rd round of La Liga because of Spanish Super Cup commitments, with the tournament scheduled for February 2027.

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Three days later, Celta Vigo visit on 5 December. Then comes an eagerly awaited European night against Manchester City on the 8th, in the sixth round of the Champions League league phase.

An away trip to Málaga on 12 or 13 December rounds off a run of seven matches in 21 days. Kick-off time hasn't been officially confirmed yet.

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Even then, Flick's players won't get a long rest. Their Copa del Rey campaign begins in the round of 32 between 15 and 17 December, against an opponent yet to be determined.

Barcelona's final stop in 2026 is a La Liga meeting with Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on 19 or 20 December.