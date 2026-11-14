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Saudi club Al-Nassr have decided to release their Senegalese star Sadio Mane from the squad at the end of the current season, despite the impressive performances he has delivered with them over the past few years.

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Mane's contract with Al-Nassr expires at the end of the current season, which allows him to sign for any club during the upcoming winter transfer window and then join its ranks for free the following summer.

Saudi journalist Falah Al-Qahtani has dropped a bombshell, confirming that Al-Nassr have no wish to renew the Senegalese star's contract once it ends.

In a tweet via his personal account on "X", Al-Qahtani explained that Mane's agent made significant concessions to extend for an additional season, even offering to give up 60% of his current salary. The Saudi club rejected it.

Mane joined Al-Nassr in the summer of 2023, arriving from Germany's Bayern Munich, and has been a key figure in the Saudi side's ranks ever since.

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Across nearly three and a half seasons, the Senegalese star has featured in 144 matches for the capital club, scoring 54 goals and providing 43 assists.

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His greatest achievement with Al-Nassr came last season, when they were crowned champions of the Saudi Roshn League after a seven-year absence. He also won the King Salman Cup for Arab Champion Clubs in the summer of 2023.

Should he leave, Mane may follow Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix out of the door, with some reports claiming their time at Al-Nassr could end this summer too.

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Ronaldo's contract expires at the end of the current season, and numerous reports suggest he will announce his international retirement after it ends, particularly if he achieves his ultimate goal of reaching goal number 1000 in his career.

The "Madeira Missile" has scored 985 goals so far. That leaves him just 15 short of becoming the first player in history to reach 1000.

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Joao Felix's contract also expires at the end of the current season, which allows him to sign with any club during the upcoming winter transfer window and join its ranks for free the following summer.

The Saudi club may hold the solution, though. The contract includes a clause letting them extend the deal for two more seasons without the Portuguese's consent, but they would need to pay 20 million euros to Chelsea and raise Felix's salary from 10 to 12.5 million euros annually.

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According to what "Kooora" revealed earlier, the Al-Nassr management, led by Ahmed Al-Sultan, are racing against time to begin legal procedures aimed at activating the unilateral extension clause in the Portuguese star's contract until the summer of 2029, blocking agent Jorge Mendes entirely in his attempts to move him to Barcelona.

That firm move by Al-Nassr's administrative team followed confirmed news of Barcelona's renewed interest in the player. Mendes had been planning to exploit the end of Felix's mandatory contract period this summer (summer 2027) to take him to the Catalan side on a free transfer or for a nominal sum.

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Sources indicate the Al-Nassr management are currently trying to resolve a few financial crises, after which they will inform the Saudi Pro League that they are ready to provide the necessary financial guarantees for the Felix deal before the final deadline arrives next May.