Another Moroccan is closing in on a move to the German top flight next season, having been snubbed by Raja Club Athletic not so long ago.

French website "Foot Mercato" report that Augsburg want to sign Tawfik Bentayeb, the Union Touarga striker, in the current summer window.

According to the same source, the German side are already in talks with their Moroccan counterparts to seal the deal, tempted by the forward's standout displays last season.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Troyes, finishing as top scorer in the French second division with 18 goals.

Raja Club Athletic had the chance first. Bentayeb was linked with the Moroccan club last summer, but they turned down the move.

Standing just 180cm, the striker has still delivered wherever he has gone. He scored 10 goals in 29 games in the French second division for Rodez, another loan spell, the season before last.

Morocco have long supplied the Bundesliga with serious talent. The latest is Ismael Saibari, snapped up by Bavarian giants Bayern Munich in this summer's window.