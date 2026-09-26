Reijnders: 'People in the Netherlands will not like this, but that is how I see it'

Tijjani Reijnders has spoken to Algemeen Dagblad about his transfer from Manchester City to Saudi Arabia. Sjoerd Mossou asked him, among other things, about the position of women in that country.

Last summer, the 28-year-old Reijnders completed a €50 million move from Manchester City to Al-Qadsiah. He has made an excellent start to the season in Saudi Arabia.

The midfielder has already scored three times in six competitive matches for the club. Al-Qadsiah sit fourth with 16 points from 7 matches in the Saudi Pro League.

Still, Reijnders says he is not planning to stay in Saudi Arabia forever, despite enjoying himself there. "My ambition is also to have some great years on the European pitches later on."

The Zwolle-born player had already admitted that his decision to join Al-Qadsiah was driven mainly by money. "I can set my grandchildren up well. I didn’t want to pass up that opportunity," he repeated to AD. "We can play the moral crusader, but you don’t say ‘no’ to these amounts."

Mossou also asked Reijnders about the standard of the Saudi Pro League. "Higher than the Eredivisie. Slightly lower than Serie A. People in the Netherlands won’t like that, but that’s how I see it."

He then asked about the position of women in Saudi Arabia. According to Amnesty International, women and girls in Saudi Arabia still face deeply rooted discrimination and legal subordination to men.

Reijnders began his answer: "Of course I can’t oversee everything, but personally I notice little of women having no say there. We live on a very quiet compound, I should add. It is relatively western, because a lot of expats and footballers live there too. I get the feeling that women in Saudi Arabia have quite a lot of say. Of course I can’t oversee everything, but we ourselves have a positive impression," he concluded.