The Portuguese Football Federation has not announced the expected disciplinary punishment against Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of the national team, with the latest statement from the disciplinary council making no reference to the Al-Nassr star.

In a statement issued last Friday on various punishments in non-professional competitions, the federation's disciplinary council said it had not dealt with Ronaldo's case. That leaves any potential sanction against the national team captain hanging, with nothing made official.

Ronaldo's admission of the mistake could help halve the eventual punishment, according to Portuguese newspaper "Record". Under the regulations in force, a suspension that could reach six months would drop to three. The minimum would fall from one month to 15 days.

For now, Ronaldo's disciplinary situation still awaits an official resolution. The picture will only become clear once a decision is issued on the case.