Paris Saint-Germain are demanding a huge fee from any club hoping to sign Bradley Barcola after the winger decided against renewing his contract, according to a press report.

The former Lyon man is tied to the Parisian club until June 2028, but his current situation is thought to offer him too few guarantees for the future despite a tempting salary on the table.

Barcola wants a fresh challenge. Offers won't be in short supply, with Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich all keen, though the 23-year-old is said to favour a move to Anfield.

Landing him won't come cheap, however.

Latest information from RMC Sport claims PSG have slapped an extraordinary price tag on Barcola, who reached the World Cup semi-finals with France. The figure? 170 million euros.

That sum draws on the enormous fees Chelsea paid for Morgan Rogers (138 million euros) and Manchester City for Elliot Anderson (135 million euros).

It also underlines the new market strategy of the two-time European champions, who are proving they can turn a serious profit.

Barcola arrived at PSG from Lyon in the summer of 2023 for 45 million euros. He has since scored 39 goals and provided 37 assists in 152 matches across all competitions for the club.