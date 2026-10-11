On ESPN's Goedemorgen Eredivisie, head of refereeing Raymond van Meenen said the penalty incident in Feyenoord v AZ (2-0) would be reviewed. The VAR have now acknowledged an error.

The VAR told ESPN they regret calling referee Danny Makkelie to the monitor for an on-field review.

Makkelie initially awarded a penalty for a foul by Feyenoord goalkeeper Tjark Ernst on AZ striker Mexx Meerdink. Ernst caught the Netherlands international's foot, sending him to the ground.

At the VAR's urging, Makkelie watched the footage and overturned his decision, leaving AZ without a penalty shortly before half-time.

The VAR have since concluded they should not have sent Makkelie to the monitor.

After watching the footage again, including the slow-motion view from behind, the VAR believe Makkelie's original decision was correct and they had no reason to intervene, according to ESPN.

"The VAR regret not examining the clearest footage during the match, even though it was available. It was an error in the VAR centre," ESPN writes.