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Saudi Gulf Cup 2026SaudiNT (X)
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen
Translated by

Refereeing expert to Kooora: Al-Hamdan's handball is not a penalty for Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia vs Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Gulf Cup
UAE vs Oman
UAE
Oman
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
United Arab Emirates
Oman

Former Egyptian international referee and refereeing expert Reda El-Beltagy has had his say on Saudi Arabia's penalty appeals during Saturday evening's semi-final clash with Qatar at the Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf Cup 27).

In the 111th minute, Saudi star Abdullah Al-Hamdan rifled in a powerful strike that struck the hand of a Qatar player inside the box. The referee waved play on.

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Speaking to "Kooora" about the incident, El-Beltagy said: "I do not see it as a penalty, even if I disagree with the interpretation of the law. I do not see any intent at all, so it is not a penalty."

Saudi Arabia came through on penalties at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City (the Shining Jewel) in Jeddah, after normal and extra time ended goalless. The hosts now face the winner of the UAE versus Oman tie.

The Saudis had topped Group One with 9 points, finishing four clear of runners-up Oman.

Qatar, meanwhile, booked their semi-final spot as Group Two runners-up on 7 points, behind leaders the UAE on goal difference.


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