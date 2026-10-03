Former Egyptian international referee and refereeing expert Reda El-Beltagy has had his say on Saudi Arabia's penalty appeals during Saturday evening's semi-final clash with Qatar at the Arabian Gulf Cup (Gulf Cup 27).

In the 111th minute, Saudi star Abdullah Al-Hamdan rifled in a powerful strike that struck the hand of a Qatar player inside the box. The referee waved play on.

Read also

Al-Saibari among the 10 most valuable players in the Bundesliga: Olise sweeps everyone aside

Expected revolution in Barcelona's line-up after the international break: Hamza in the spotlight

Speaking to "Kooora" about the incident, El-Beltagy said: "I do not see it as a penalty, even if I disagree with the interpretation of the law. I do not see any intent at all, so it is not a penalty."

Saudi Arabia came through on penalties at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City (the Shining Jewel) in Jeddah, after normal and extra time ended goalless. The hosts now face the winner of the UAE versus Oman tie.

The Saudis had topped Group One with 9 points, finishing four clear of runners-up Oman.

Qatar, meanwhile, booked their semi-final spot as Group Two runners-up on 7 points, behind leaders the UAE on goal difference.



