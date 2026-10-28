The Spanish Football Federation's disciplinary committee has fined Barcelona after objects were thrown from the stands during last Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou.

According to Spanish newspaper "Marca", the committee invoked Article 117 of the disciplinary code, which allows for a fine of up to 602 euros for clubs responsible for minor offences linked to crowd disorder. The final figure handed to the Catalans has not been disclosed.

Two bottles halt play

It all kicked off in the 87th minute. As Real Madrid's players celebrated Kylian Mbappe's second goal, the northern stand launched several objects towards the pitch, among them a water bottle and a fizzy drink bottle, according to referee Martinez Munuera's match report.

Munuera stopped play, issued a warning over the loudspeakers and urged fans not to repeat the behaviour.

None of the objects struck a player. But the referee logged the incident in his report and referred it to the disciplinary committee for a decision.

Article 117 sets the ceiling of the fine

Article 117 covers minor offences tied to crowd disorder and allows the responsible club to be fined up to 602 euros, provided the match incidents fall within the minor category under the disciplinary regulations.

On that basis, the committee classified the incident as a minor offence and set 602 euros as the maximum fine, without revealing how much Barcelona will actually pay.