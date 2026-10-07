Spanish media personality Roberto Gomez has revealed the name of the referee who will take charge of the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday 25 October, in the tenth round of the Spanish league.

Speaking on the "La Tribu" programme on Marca radio, Gomez announced that Hernandez Hernandez will officiate the Clasico. Host Raul Varela reacted instantly: "Well, that's bad news".

Varela then quipped, as reported by "Marca", a newspaper considered close to the Real Madrid camp: "Now the campaign begins to prevent that, well, tomorrow it might be Fran Soto...", hinting at the chance of a referee switch over the broadcaster's opinion.

His reservations ran deeper. "I don't like him as a referee, and I don't like his record in Clasico matches. I see that as completely unnecessary. I think it's a wrong decision," Varela said. Gomez shot back: "You've just ruined it".

Pressed by Gomez on who he would prefer, Varela floated several names he felt were better suited to Spanish football's biggest fixture. "I prefer Martinez Munuera, for example. I like this referee a lot," he said. He also mentioned De Burgos Bengoetxea, describing him as "a good person and a good referee".







