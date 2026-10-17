The match at the Alte Försterei was only a few seconds old when Nwaneri brought down Berlin's Tom Rothe with a rough challenge midway inside Union's half. Referee Daniel Schlager rushed over and immediately showed the Dortmund attacker a red card.

Schlager had not meant to send him off, though. He firmly waved the card away with his left hand before holding up a yellow to Nwaneri with his right. On the touchline, Dortmund coach Niko Kovac smiled.

Nwaneri's sliding challenge had come close to warranting a sending-off. The 19-year-old Englishman slid into Rothe from the side at high speed, narrowly missing the ball but catching his right ankle with the exposed sole of his left foot. Had the contact been just a few centimetres higher, Schlager would probably have deliberately reached for the red card.

Criticism of Nwaneri: how Dortmund keeper Kobel reacted

"I thought I was seeing things," Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel told Sky when asked about the card mix-up. The Swiss player also criticised his young team-mate: "The foul was right on the borderline. I don't know whether you need to go into a challenge like that."

Nwaneri joined Dortmund on loan from English champions Arsenal in the summer after new signing Giannis Konstantelias suffered a cruciate ligament tear on the opening matchday. In Berlin, the versatile left-footed attacker is making his fifth Bundesliga appearance, alongside two in the Champions League.