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Bayern Munich were held to a goalless draw by hosts Hamburg at the Volksparkstadion on Saturday on matchday 11 of the Bundesliga, in a game that saw Joshua Kimmich sent off and both Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer injured.

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Bayern have now gone three matches without a win. A 1-1 draw with Cologne in the Bundesliga was followed by a 2-1 defeat to French side Lille in the Champions League, and the Bavarian giants are battling a long list of absences, particularly in attack.

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The point takes Bayern to 23, second in the Bundesliga table and one behind leaders Borussia Dortmund. Dortmund have played a game fewer and host Bayer Leverkusen at Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

Hamburg move on to 13 points and sit 12th.

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Bayern pressed from the off and dominated the ball, winning their first corner in the third minute. In the ninth, young Frenchman Noah Kodjo Evora tried his luck with a powerful strike that flew wide and hit the side netting.

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Kimmich and Karl combined in the 14th minute to work the ball to Tom Bischof, but the Hamburg defence blocked his shot.

The hosts looked to hurt Bayern on the break. In the 17th minute, though, Oscar Gronbaek's pass was just beyond Patson Daka.

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Bayern kept the ball, but Hamburg's defence kept them out of the penalty area. The Bavarians relied heavily on shots from outside the box.

By the half-hour mark, Bayern had taken eight shots, just one of them on target. Hamburg had managed only a handful.

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Kimmich tried again in the 35th minute. His free-kick found Jonathan Tah, the ball came back to the Bayern captain and he fired a left-footed shot from outside the area. Daniel Bornau blocked it.

Kimmich sent off

Then, in the 44th minute, Bayern lost their captain. Referee Bastian Dankert showed Kimmich a straight red card after a VAR review for pulling the hair of Hamburg's Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit in an off-the-ball clash between the two.

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Bayern goalkeeper Jonas Urbig then had to keep out a powerful shot from Gronbaek in the first minute of stoppage time.

Vincent Kompany made his first change at the start of the second half, sending on Luis Diaz, back from injury, for Bara Ndiaye in a bid to keep some attacking threat despite being a man down.

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Hamburg nearly made the extra man count in the 49th minute. Bornau rose to meet a corner and headed towards goal, but Urbig saved. Two minutes later, Bischof fired over the bar from outside the area.

Two new injuries

Worse followed in the 53rd minute. Lennart Karl suffered a physical problem, and Kompany had to take the youngster off and send on Konrad Laimer.

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Even with ten men, Bayern tried to keep hold of the ball. One move found Luis Diaz in the 60th minute, but the Hamburg defence blocked his shot.

Hamburg actually led on expected goals. Figures published on the Bundesliga's official website in the 67th minute had them ahead of Bayern by 0.65 to 0.45, despite the Bavarians' long spells on the ball.

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Bayern's injury crisis deepened in the 87th minute. Laimer, Karl's replacement, went off injured too, with Nathaniel Brown taking his place, and the champions stumbled again at the final whistle.