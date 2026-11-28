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Days before their eagerly awaited meeting with Barcelona, Atletico Madrid claimed a valuable victory at Elche, but it was not as comfortable as it first appeared. After going 3-1 up, Diego Simeone's side had to hold off the hosts' attempts to fight back, eventually winning 3-2 and collecting three important points that keep them in the race for the top of La Liga.

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Atletico wrapped up Saturday evening's La Liga matchday 14 clash by punishing the hosts' early defensive errors. They scored twice inside the first seven minutes, then had to withstand stubborn resistance that almost cost them the win in the second half.

It couldn't have started better for the visitors. Federico Redondo, son of former Argentina star Fernando Redondo, gave away a penalty and Alejandro Grimaldo converted it to put them ahead in the fourth minute.

Redondo was at fault again moments later. His defensive mistake let Lee Kang-in slip between the lines and add a second in the seventh minute, leaving Elche two goals down almost before they'd started.

Elche refused to fold. Martim Neto pulled one back in the 26th minute to give them some hope, but Atletico hit back quickly through Julian Alvarez, who restored the two-goal cushion in the 41st minute. Alvarez had already scored from a free-kick against Viking Stavanger in the Champions League on Wednesday.

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Early in the second half, Elche were back in it. Bouba Sangare seized on a chance in front of Jan Oblak to make it 3-2 in the 48th minute, and suddenly the contest was alive again. Atletico had to protect their lead under sustained pressure from a home side pushing for an equaliser.

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Chances came at both ends in the minutes that followed. Atletico hunted a goal to kill the game, while Elche clung to their hopes of a comeback. Simeone's men held firm until the final whistle, though, banking three important points before Wednesday evening's trip to Camp Nou to face Barcelona in a match brought forward from matchday 23.

Atletico Madrid will be without defender Marc Pubill for that Barcelona clash. He picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Elche and must serve a suspension.

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Elche's home struggles go on. They're still waiting for their first La Liga win of the season, and with their tally stuck on 11 points from 14 matches, they sit 19th in the table, deep in the relegation zone.