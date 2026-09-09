Abha are the newest name on an exclusive list belonging to Cristiano Ronaldo, the Al-Nassr captain, in the Saudi Roshn League.

Al-Nassr hosted Abha on Wednesday at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the sixth round of Roshn League fixtures.

Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute. He rose to head home a corner delivered by Brazilian Angelo, turning the cross into the net.

That strike, his fifth against Abha, made the Portuguese the all-time top scorer in meetings between the two sides in the Saudi Roshn League, according to Opta.

He edged past two names who had each scored four goals in fixtures between the clubs: former Al-Nassr star Anderson Talisca and former Abha man Carlos Strandberg.

Since arriving at Al-Nassr in January 2023, after terminating his contract with former club Manchester United, Ronaldo has become the all-time top scorer in many matches across the Saudi Roshn League.

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