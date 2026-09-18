The England captain scored Bayern's second from the spot in the 39th minute of the Bundesliga match, his 100th goal in the German top flight. No one has reached that mark quicker than Kane.

The 33-year-old needed just 98 matches to bring up three figures. Former Cologne player Dieter Müller had held the previous best, needing 129 matches before he broke the 100-goal mark in the Bundesliga on 25 September 1977.

Before his goal, Kane had barely been involved against the Berlin side and they had kept him quiet in the box. With only his ninth touch of the ball, he hammered the penalty into the top-left corner and gave goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow no chance. It was his second goal of the season on the fourth matchday, after finishing as the top scorer in each of the past three seasons.

Since his move from Tottenham Hotspur in summer 2023, Kane has scored 152 goals in 154 matches for Bayern. The 33-year-old already sits seventh in the record champions' all-time scoring list.

Union left-back Tom Rothe fouled Bayern right winger Michael Olise to concede the penalty. The pair had already been involved in a string of challenges. In the decisive moment, former Dortmund player Olise stepped on his foot after a brief shimmy and referee Benjamin Brand pointed straight to the spot.

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Alongside Kane, Jamal Musiala (18) and Olise (43) also scored in the first half against the overwhelmed visitors at the Allianz Arena. Both finished in style. Kane still wanted more and, shortly after the restart, he nodded in a delicious Olise cross from close range to make it 4-0 (54).

Substitute Ismael Saibari (70) and Olise again, with a brace (73, 76), stretched the score to 7-0.