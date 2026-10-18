Freiburg suffered their first slip-up of the season in a 2-1 (1-1) defeat away to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga's top fixture, losing first place after just one matchday.

Jürgen Klopp's DFB discovery Derry Scherhant scored for Freiburg in the 14th minute. Next Sunday, they host the victorious Munich side (6-1 against RB Leipzig) in a top-of-the-table meeting. Ibrahim Maza equalised in the 19th minute before Patrik Schick struck in the 76th to seal Leverkusen's fifth successive competitive victory, keeping them firmly among the leading group.

Having scored in each of Bayer Leverkusen's first five Bundesliga matches of the season, Schick became the first forward in the club's history to score in the sixth too, surpassing Stefan Kießling and Dimitar Berbatov.





Why did SC Freiburg fans protest?

After the Conference League victory over FK Jablonec (3-2), Freiburg coach Julian Schuster made eight changes to his starting line-up, bringing in internationals Scherhant, Philipp Treu and Yannik Engelhardt. Germany coach Klopp watched closely from the stands.

Freiburg fans brought play to a halt for five minutes by throwing tennis balls. The supporters were protesting restrictions on away fans at the BayArena. Play resumed only after a lengthy discussion between the fans and Schuster.

From close range, Scherhant finished a perfect move down Treu's right flank to put Freiburg ahead. Bayer hit back quickly: Schick's backheel set Maza free and the Algeria international slotted home calmly.

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Germany coach Jürgen Klopp sees outstanding Maza assist

Both defences gave little away. The teams, both due to play in Europe again during the week, were evenly matched. Freiburg sought control, while Leverkusen threatened on the counter. On their most dangerous break, Afonso Moreira lost the ball by trying to do too much after a costly misplaced pass from Freiburg's Jan-Niklas Beste in the 45th minute.

In the second half, Freiburg had far more defending to do. Facundo Medina fired Leverkusen's first warning shot in the 50th minute, and the pressure kept building. Scherhant led a Freiburg attack that offered little, while Schick missed the hosts' best chance in the 59th minute.

Klopp beamed in the stands, but both teams lacked freshness and ideas late on after their week of European football. Then Schick struck in his sixth league match after outstanding work by Maza. The impressive Maza missed the chance to score a third in the 84th minute.



