Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of England's Liam Delap, the Chelsea star, until the summer of 2031.

According to "Sport", the deal is the most expensive in Nottingham's history. The club paid 52.5 million euros to Chelsea to land him.

Delap arrived at Chelsea in June 2025 on the back of a strong campaign with Ipswich Town. The out-and-out striker scored 12 Premier League goals despite his side's relegation.

Chelsea had paid 35.5 million euros to sign him. Delap went on to play 47 matches for the London club, scoring 3 goals and providing 4 assists.

Forest are backing the striker to rediscover the goalscoring touch he showed at Ipswich, in a season where the club are chasing a return to European competition.

They tasted continental football last season, too, reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League.

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