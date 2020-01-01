Record-breaking ‘digital wave’ celebrates return of The UEFA Champions League with over 1 billion views

Fernando Torres, Marcel Desailly, Olly Murs, Sam Thompson and Pixie Lott were among those to join Mastercard’s innovative #PricelessWave challenge

The UEFA sponsors Mastercard have created the world’s biggest digital wave, achieving over 1 billion views on TikTok.

The #PricelessWave challenge, set to celebrate and connect fans during The UEFA Champions League, is currently under review for a Guinness World Record.

As of Thursday, 603,464 people have shared their video on TikTok, including the likes of football legends Fernando Torres and Marcel Desailly and celebrity faces Olly Murs, Sam Thompson and Pixie Lott.

TikTok megastars from across Europe, including Harriet Freestyle from UK, Venessa Bauer from and Lia Lewis from , also took part.

The #PricelessWave challenge has already been viewed 1,259,815,688 times and has also attracted likes, shares and comments from over 167 million people.

It was created as a TikTok hashtag challenge that allowed users to participate by creating their own wave and tagging their videos with #PricelessWave.

A custom filter was activated when fans lifted their arms in the air, which would then drop footballs over the screen and integrated Mastercard’s Sonic music for a truly Priceless celebration.

Head to Priceless.com to watch a compilation of the most epic #PricelessWave challenges from fans, celebrities and football heroes across the world, https://www.priceless.com/