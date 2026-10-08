Hiroki Ito used the international break as a welcome change of scene. The 27-year-old defender featured in all four matches for Japan and started three of them. At the mini invitational Kirin Cup, he scored his penalty in the shootout in the semi-final against Ecuador. He then played the full game in the final win over New Zealand. In total, Ito clocked up 288 minutes.

For comparison, this is his record after seven competitive matches for Bayern Munich: 10 minutes as a substitute in the Champions League, in the 5-0 win against FK Bodö/Glimt, when the game had long since been decided. At left-back, coach Vincent Kompany has rotated between the resurgent Alphonso Davies, new signing Nathaniel Brown and Josip Stanisic. In central defence, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah and Min-Jae Kim have shared the minutes. Kompany no longer seems to have any use for Ito.

Alongside Sacha Boey, who has not been used at all and is a candidate to be sold, Ito is one of only two established outfield players in Bayern's small squad to have been practically frozen out so far despite Kompany's otherwise sweeping rotation. Eighteen players have already received at least 166 minutes of game time. Serge Gnabry is likely to join that select group soon. The 31-year-old celebrated his comeback shortly before the international break and most recently made three appearances for Germany.

How did Hiroki Ito's first two seasons at Bayern Munich go?

Ito joined Bayern Munich from VfB Stuttgart in 2024 for the fixed transfer fee of €23.5 million. Two metatarsal fractures then kept him out for almost a year and a half, with a short interruption. Last November, he finally returned, with the sporting leadership unanimously delighted at the comeback of an "internal new signing".

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After that, Ito played regularly for the rest of the season, making 23 competitive appearances and proving himself a reliable rotation option. Sometimes he played on the left of a back four, sometimes centrally. In the closing stages of the Bundesliga campaign, which had already been decided, Ito was practically a guaranteed starter and began five of the final six games. In the DFB Cup final against Stuttgart, he was at least brought on as a substitute.

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Hiroki Ito could leave Bayern Munich in the winter

During the summer, Bayern signed Nathaniel Brown from Eintracht Frankfurt for €50 million as a new versatile left-back, but also let Raphael Guerreiro go. Ito's future at Bayern Munich was already in doubt then despite a contract until 2028, although the Bayern bosses made contradictory statements.

Board member for sport Max Eberl said at the end of July that he was open to selling Ito: "If there should be any thought on Hiroki's part of a move because he himself realises that it is going to be difficult, then we will look into it." At first, nothing pointed that way, and he also featured in five of the six pre-season friendlies. In the dress rehearsal against 1. FC Heidenheim, he was even the only Bayern outfield player to play the full game.

Shortly before the end of the transfer window, Ito was suddenly linked with a move to Ajax Amsterdam, but it did not materialise. Sporting director Christoph Freund then told Bild: "It was never our great intention to let Hiroki go. He is an important player who is now properly fit again over a longer period too."

Right now, though, Ito is about as far from being "important" in Kompany's team as Japan is from Munich. His situation would probably change only if one or more of his rivals were ruled out. Otherwise, Bayern Munich will make intensive efforts to sell Ito in the winter.