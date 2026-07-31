The behind-the-scenes story of German coach Matthias Jaissle's exit from Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli has caused a storm. What began as a simple row over a contract renewal spiralled into far bigger questions about the timing of the coach's moves and how committed he really was to his deal, making it one of the most sensational sagas of the summer transfer window.

Renewal negotiations: where did the crisis begin?

Jaissle's contract with Al-Ahli still had a full season left to run, yet the renewal file opened early. The German coach came in with fresh demands for extra benefits and guarantees, dragging the talks into a tangled cycle.

Opening the door to negotiations a full year before the deal expired blew the matter out of proportion, in the eyes of many. Both parties clung to their own vision, and the relationship ended with the coach's sudden resignation.

Fabrizio's account changes the picture

The biggest twist came from famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. He confirmed that Jaissle had already opened talks with Italian club Milan roughly a month earlier, despite being tied to an official contract with Al-Ahli, and he even named the negotiators and spelled out the details of the communication between the two parties.

Read also: Major uprising: Al-Ahli fans demand the appointment of Jaissle's mentor!

That revelation redrew the picture entirely. It raised fresh questions about how far the coach honoured his contract, and whether he had already gone looking for a new home before settling his position with the Saudi club.

Between victimhood and professionalism

Plenty of accounts have surfaced over the past few days casting Jaissle as the injured party. Others see it differently, arguing that the coach never gave his existing contract its full value, and that opening outside talks before cutting his official ties with Al-Ahli flies in the face of professionalism.

For some, the real issue lies neither with the management nor the coach, but in the absence of transparency. That vacuum let conflicting accounts spread and allowed each party to paint itself as the victim.

A message to the clubs

The Jaissle affair has revived an important question inside Saudi football: how should clubs handle the files of coaches and players who are tied to valid contracts?

Professionalism goes beyond paying salaries or signing contracts. It means respecting existing commitments and setting clear rules for any future negotiations, so that every crisis does not descend into a battleground of accusations and doubts, as happened in one of the most sensational sagas of this summer.