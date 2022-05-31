Real Madrid will give Militao major wage boost in contract renewal to show faith in defender

The Brazil international is ready to commit to a new deal with the European and Spanish champions after a stellar season

Real Madrid will reward Eder Militao for his performances this season by offering him an improved contract, GOAL understands.

The defender still has three years left on his current deal, but he is one of the lowest-paid among the main players in the Madrid squad.

Militao made 50 appearances in all competitions to help Madrid secure the Champions League and La Liga titles and the club want to upgrade his pay to reflect his role with the team.

What do we know about Militao's new contract?

GOAL can confirm that Militao's representatives will meet with the Madrid board in the coming days to discuss the final details of his new deal.

​​President Florentino Perez's intention is not only to raise the 24-year-old's salary but also to demonstrate the confidence that the club have in the Brazilian.

Furthermore, they expect his value to rise in the near future as his stature in the Brazil team is also growing.

Militao is happy at Madrid and ready to sign a new deal.

When did Militao join Real Madrid?

The centre-back made the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu from Porto in 2019.

Militao had to bide his time before being sure of a spot in the starting XI.

He featured 15 times in La Liga in his first season and 14 in his second before being trusted with a regular place in the first-team in 2021-22.

Why has Militao been so important to the club?

When Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos left last summer, there was fear that Real Madrid's back line would suffer.

But in partnership with newcomer David Alaba, Militao ensured the team remained one of La Liga's most reliable defences on the way to a title triumph.

The centre-back also started throughout Real Madrid's run to a Champions League crown.

