Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric says his side were "dead" in the Champions League clash against Chelsea on Tuesday until they managed to score their crucial first goal of the game.

The Spanish team were almost eliminated from the competition as they trailed 3-0 in the second leg of the quarter-final tie at the Santiago Bernabeu, leaving them 4-3 down on aggregate.

However, the hosts popped up with a vital goal in the 80th minute to turn the tide, with Modric supplying Rodrygo with the assist in sublime fashion.

What has been said?

That goal took the tie into extra-time, where Karim Benzema scored to give his side the lead once more, and Modric admits their hopes of progressing were hanging on by a thread at one point.

He told BT Sport: "Unbelievable to describe this game. We were dead until the goal we scored. Chelsea scored three goals, maybe the first a bit lucky from a deflection. I can’t say we played badly.

"They used their chances well and scored the goals. We didn’t give up. We kept believing, fighting and in the end showed huge character.

"This stadium and the fans were very helpful when we were losing 3-0. They kept supporting us and it gave us a boost to keep believing."

Chelsea the toughest team to play against

Modric praised coach Carlo Ancelotti for the substitutions he made, with Edouardo Camavinga excelling after he came off the bench and Rodrygo being brought on just two minutes before he scored.

The Croatian midfielder acknowledged that it took "great character" for Madrid to get the better of a side that he believes is currently the toughest to play in Europe.

He added: "I think mister [Ancelotti] did great changes and [the subs] did well, they had a great impact on the game.

"Certainly in this competition experience plays an important role and I think today it helped us a bit.

"But Chelsea, we knew it even after the first game, that we would have a tough game.

"Because they are, for me, the most difficult team to play against. I watch them a lot because of my friend Mateo [Kovacic], how they play, and they are a very tough, physical team, very compact.

"We knew that it was going to be tough – just like it was. But in the end we showed again great character, great desire, great togetherness and we managed to turn it around, which is amazing. A defeat that is very sweet!"

