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Real Madrid's television channel launched a fierce attack on the officiating after the team's defeat to Deportivo Alavés on Saturday, in La Liga's 14th round of matches.

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The channel zeroed in on two refereeing incidents involving Englishman Jude Bellingham. The first was a penalty decision that went against him and ended with his dismissal. The second came in the 15th minute, when he was clearly pulled inside the box after a corner and the referee did nothing.

The club's channel gave the opponents credit for their defensive work and for making the most of the only two chances in which they hit the target: "Alavés played a perfect game for their style of play."

Even so, the channel insisted both incidents warranted a penalty, before signing off its analysis with a reference to the Negreira case: "Today their mouthpieces will say that VAR acted correctly when it overturned the decision, and that there was no contact. These are the changing rules of the Negreira league."

It added: "This has nothing to do with Real Madrid losing because of the referee, but it is also part of the analysis of this match."

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Soto Grado had awarded Real Madrid a penalty, with Bellingham already on a yellow card, but Figueroa Vázquez called him over via VAR to review the incident.

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Once he'd watched the footage on the monitor, the referee overturned the penalty and showed the Englishman a second yellow card for simulation.

Real Madrid's channel said in its post-match analysis: "There was minimal contact. Figueroa Vázquez, who has previously sent off Mourinho, quickly called the referee over and the decision was changed. They only showed him one camera angle."

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The channel argued it was more of a penalty than the one awarded to Lamine Yamal against Levante, adding: "The wind is blowing in Barcelona's favour."

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Much of the channel's anger centred on the images VAR showed the referee: "Soto Grado had made the decision to award a penalty. The more images he is shown through VAR, the more it helps him reach the final decision. The more tools you give him, the better, but that did not happen."

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The channel also took aim at the television production of the match: "It is strange that they did not show him the front-on angle, where the incident can be seen more clearly, and settled for the less clear side angle, which was also a distant one."

It went on: "I'm not saying it's a completely clear penalty, but the referee should watch several replays of the incident."

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The red card rules Bellingham out of Real Madrid's next match against Real Sociedad through suspension, prompting the channel to insist: "Action must be taken."

On the second incident, Real Madrid TV pointed to the pull on Bellingham inside the box in the 15th minute, which neither the referee nor the VAR room spotted.

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The channel was blunt: "Sometimes penalties are given when a player trips on the grass, but the pull is clear. It's a penalty."

In a further dig at the television production and La Liga, it added: "This is a replay you won't see anywhere else."

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The channel also revisited Bellingham's first yellow card, shown for protesting about time-wasting by goalkeeper Sivera.

It said: "There are regulations governing time-wasting, and yet no sanctions were imposed. There are things that don't change and never will."

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Nor did the criticism stop there. The channel accused Soto Grado of treating Kylian Mbappé in a "humiliating and domineering" manner, and of adopting a tone marked by "arrogance and condescension" in general.

It also took issue with the referee crossing half the pitch to show José Mourinho a yellow card: "We have seen real performances from some coaches who keep talking in the referee's ear, and we all know who they are, but I don't see referees crossing half the pitch to show them cards."

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According to the channel, the referee used a "threatening tone" during the incident involving Turkey's Arda Güler, which angered the Portuguese coach.