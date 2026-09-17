Real Madrid forward Carlos Espi rescued team-mate Marc Cucurella from a storm of criticism after Los Blancos' 3-2 win over Elche last Tuesday, snatched in stoppage time of the sixth round of La Liga.

Real Madrid had led 2-0, but they sat deep in the second half and allowed Elche to level. Then Espi struck. The substitute, who joined Los Merengues in last summer's transfer window, grabbed the winner in added time.

According to newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Espi's goal spared Cucurella the criticism that would have engulfed him after he directly caused both of Elche's goals.

Abel Osorio pulled one back on 71 minutes, rising above Cucurella to head home. The bigger mistake came with the second. The Spanish full-back failed to clear on 83 minutes, and Fer Nino punished him.

Cucurella would have taken the blame for such a clear error, the newspaper noted, but the entire Real Madrid team had switched off, and Vinicius Junior wasted three clear chances a forward at the peak of his powers would not usually miss.

It added: "This time, in the move that led to the 2-2 equaliser, Cucurella could not blame his boots for the opponent's goals, as he did two years ago in the match between Tottenham and Chelsea when two slips from him caused two goals for Tottenham in the early minutes of the London derby. That day, Cucurella changed his boots, got rid of them, posted a picture on Instagram, and apologised to the Chelsea fans."

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