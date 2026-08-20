Real Madrid's latest surprise? Porto president appears in the Spanish capital

Just as everyone assumed Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho was putting the finishing touches to his squad for the new season, a fresh name has surged into the frame at the Bernabeu: a young Danish midfielder rated among Europe's brightest rising talents.

Spanish newspaper "Sport" report that Real Madrid are keen on signing Victor Froholdt, 20, who has a release clause worth 85 million euros in his Porto contract after just one season in the Portuguese league.

Froholdt joined Porto in the summer of 2025 from Copenhagen for 20 million euros plus two million in add-ons, penning a deal until 2030. In under a year his market value has climbed to 50 million euros according to Transfermarkt, making him the most expensive player in the Portuguese league right now.

Then came the twist. Porto president Andre Villas-Boas turned up in Madrid over the past few days, at the exact moment his jewel was being linked with Real. There has been no official word of a direct meeting between the two parties, but the presence of the Portuguese club's number one man in the capital can hardly be dismissed as coincidence.

Mourinho's interest stems from a long acquaintance. The Portuguese coach lavished praise on the Dane during his spell in charge of Benfica, and his words reached the Danish media at the time. Now, with him at the Real Madrid helm, the player's name has resurfaced strongly as a personal request from Mourinho.

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Froholdt's rise was no fluke. He was a cornerstone of Francesco Farioli's side that deservedly won the Portuguese league, featuring in most of the season's matches while scoring 8 goals and providing 7 assists across all competitions. He proved decisive in the Europa League too, then opened the new campaign with the winning goal in the Portuguese Super Cup final against Tirsense on 1 August, collecting the man of the match award along the way.

Real Madrid are weighing up the situation and regard Froholdt as Mourinho's preferred option. Porto, though, know full well they hold a priceless jewel. They will not let him go for anything short of the 85 million euro release clause.