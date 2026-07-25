Real Madrid are ramping up their pursuit of Ivorian talent Yan Diomande, the 19-year-old RB Leipzig midfielder, in a move that could reach or exceed 100 million euros. The chase does not mean Olise has dropped off the Spanish club's list of targets.

According to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Bayern Munich's Olise, 24, still tops the list of priorities for president Florentino Perez. Yet officials at Valdebebas have become convinced the Bavarian club will not part with its star this summer, even with Real Madrid ready to pump in more than 200 million euros to get the deal done.

Faced with that impasse, Real Madrid have turned their attention to Diomande, a player they have tracked for some time. He had been reported as close to signing for Paris Saint-Germain, but the intervention of the Spanish giants upset those plans and prompted the player to give his initial agreement to a move to the Spanish capital.

Olise, meanwhile, is not off the table. Real Madrid have chosen to freeze negotiations temporarily rather than close the file for good. The club remains on standby for any signal from Bayern Munich that the door might open, and the feeling inside Valdebebas is that the real chance could come next summer rather than now.