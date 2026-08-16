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Federico Valverde, Aurelien TchouameniGetty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Real Madrid recover their star for the start of La Liga

Espanyol vs Real Madrid
Espanyol
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Schalke 04 vs Real Madrid
Schalke 04
Club Friendlies
A. Tchouameni
Spain
Germany
France

The royal team is gearing up for the start of the season

Real Madrid have been handed a boost over Aurélien Tchouaméni just days before La Liga kicks off.

The French midfielder has shaken off the muscle strain that kept him out of Los Blancos' most recent training sessions, according to press reports.

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Arancha Rodríguez, a journalist at Spain's "Cope" radio, said on Sunday that Tchouaméni should be fit for the meeting with Espanyol next Saturday in the opening round of the Spanish league.

Club Friendlies
Schalke 04 crest
Schalke 04
S04
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
LaLiga
Espanyol crest
Espanyol
ESP
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Tchouaméni had returned to Real Madrid training after featuring for France at the World Cup, but the muscular problem forced him to work alone at first. His condition then improved and he edged closer to a full return.

Los Blancos face Germany's Schalke in their final friendly on Sunday before opening their official campaign at hosts Espanyol.


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