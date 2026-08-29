Real Madrid previously filed a complaint against him: the referee for the Madrid v Malaga match revealed

The Royal Spanish Football Federation have named Juan Martinez Munuera as referee for tomorrow's La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Malaga at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Daniel Jesus Trujillo on VAR duty.

Martinez Munuera boasts an impressive record with Real Madrid. He has officiated 40 of their La Liga matches, with the club winning 26, drawing 9 and losing just 5.

His name still stirs anger among Madrid supporters and the club's hierarchy. They previously filed a complaint against him over comments in his report on one of the matches during the 2023-2024 season.

Last season, Martinez Munuera took charge of Real Madrid's final game at the Santiago Bernabeu, a 4-2 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Controversy or not, Madrid have not lost a single home La Liga match under Martinez Munuera since the 2022-2023 campaign.

Malaga's record under him is far more even. He has officiated 12 of their La Liga games, which brought 5 wins, two draws and 5 defeats, his last with the Andalusian side coming back in 2017-2018.

Tomorrow's meeting also carries history between the two clubs under his watch. Martinez Munuera refereed the 2013-2014 fixture between Real Madrid and Malaga at La Rosaleda, which the Royal club edged by a single unanswered goal.