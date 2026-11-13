Real Madrid have set their sights on Vitao, the 18-year-old Atletico Mineiro defender, who is regarded as one of the most prominent rising talents in Brazilian football, amid anticipated competition from Premier League clubs.
According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", the Royal club are keeping a close eye on the young defender. They are not alone, though, with Brighton and Everton both tracking him too.
Brighton look set to lead the race, ready to table the first official bid in the upcoming winter transfer window.
The same report claims they are preparing an offer of 14 million euros, below the 20-million-euro release clause for foreign clubs.
Atlético Mineiro own 80% of the player's economic rights. The remaining 20% is split between Vitão himself and his two agents, Lincoln and Adriano Spadotto.
The Belo Horizonte club tried to tie the young defender down to a new deal, aiming to boost his salary and raise his release clause. But the talks have stalled in recent weeks.
Vitão earns one of the lowest wages of any starter in the Brazilian Premier League.
Born on 4 March 2008, the 1.93-metre defender rose through the youth ranks at Atlético Mineiro, wearing the captain's armband from the under-15s.
He skippered the side that lifted the Brazilian under-17 league title in 2025, having already won the South American under-17 championship that same year with Brazil.
Promoted to the first team at 17, Vitão went on to nail down a place in Eduardo Domínguez's starting line-up.
The goalless draw against Internacional at the Beira-Rio last August ranks among his standout performances, a game in which he showed his aerial strength and his knack for building play from the back.
Right now he is away with Brazil's under-20 national team, using the international break to join the camp.
"Sport" report that several members of Carlo Ancelotti's coaching staff with the Brazil senior side have praised the youngster's numbers.
Real Madrid have long chased young Brazilian talents, snapping them up before their value soars.
Brighton's expected bid and that tempting release clause, however, may force the Royal club into a quick move if they want to see off their English rivals and get the deal done.
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I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.
After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.
My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.
I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.
During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:
- Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
- Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
- Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
- Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm