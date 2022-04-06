13 times UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid are all set to take on Chelsea in the first leg of the Champions League 2021-22 season quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The last time Real Madrid faced Chelsea was in the semifinal of the 2020-21 season. The first leg in Madrid ended in a 1-1 draw and the Blues won the second leg 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

This will be the 28th time that Real Madrid will face a Premier League club in the Champions League era (1992-93 onwards). Out of the previous 27 outings, Los Blancos won on 11 occasions, lost in nine games and drew seven times.

The first time they faced a Premier League side was in the 1999-00 season when they met Manchester United in the quarterfinal. Los Blancos were held to a goalless draw in the first leg but won the second one 3-2. They eventually bagged the title that season.

Among the English clubs, Real Madrid have faced Liverpool the most number of times (7) and won on three occasions. They have played Chelsea only twice in the Champions League era.

How have Real Madrid performed against English clubs in the Champions League era?