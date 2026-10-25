Trabzonspor have surged up the European club rankings after back-to-back wins in the UEFA Conference League.

The latest update on UEFA's website shows the Turkish club jumping from 166th at the start of the season to 141st, lifting their tally to 12,500 points.

Driving that climb was Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, whose brilliance saw off Finland's KuPS and then Scotland's Hearts. Those results shot Trabzonspor up 25 places in one go, according to Turkish website 61saat.

Fenerbahce on top

Bayern Munich sit top of the overall European standings, with Arsenal second and Real Madrid third. Paris Saint-Germain are fourth, Inter Milan fifth, Liverpool sixth, Manchester City seventh and Barcelona eighth.

Among the Turkish clubs, Fenerbahce lead the way. Their 60,750 points put them 27th in the world. Galatasaray occupy 46th, Basaksehir 98th and Besiktas 119th.