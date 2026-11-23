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José Mourinho dodged a transfer question about Nico Paz. Real Madrid hold an €80 million buy-back option on Como's Argentine attacking midfielder exercisable at the end of this season. Asked about his future at a press conference ahead of the Champions League home game against PSV Eindhoven, the Portuguese coach replied: "Nico Paz? He doesn't play for my team".

"Are there so many injuries because too many games are played? To make a lot of money, you have to take risks too. That's life. If players want to strike because they play too many games, they could agree to halve their wages... Would Luis Enrique take a 20% pay cut to avoid speaking at press conferences any more? I respect Luis, but I don't agree with him. Don't touch my wages".

"Vinicius will get back to his best. Sometimes players approaching 30 lose a bit of motivation and struggle to maintain ideal fitness, but he is still young. People forget that he came here when he was very young and has won everything. He's a good lad who is very empathetic towards everyone. He had changed the game against Villarreal, then he had a goal disallowed and was sent off. Perhaps that suspension interrupted his development".

"What Villarreal midfielder Santi Comesana said after the defeat to Barcelona? He has a short memory. Against them, we had a goal disallowed and Vinicius was sent off. He can say what he wants, but he shouldn't lump us in with the Negreira case".

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"PSV have experienced players like Perisic and Kostic as well as talented youngsters. It will be tough".