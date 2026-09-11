Real Madrid loanee Franco Mastantuono fires Fiorentina to first win with hat-trick

Fiorentina's managerial change paid off straight away on Friday night. Under Paolo Vanoli, the predecessor and above all successor to the sacked Fabio Grosso, La Viola won 4-2 away at Venezia. Real Madrid loanee Franco Mastantuono stole the show with a hat-trick.

Things started badly for Fiorentina in Venice, where Akor Adams put the home side in front midway through the first half. The Nigerian, who arrived from Sevilla, let the ball run cleverly for a moment before delicately finding the far corner: 1-0.

Then, around the half-hour mark, Mastantuono burst into life. He first levelled with a thunderous strike into the near corner, then moments later made it 2-1 by thumping home again from outside the box.

After the break, substitute Mateo Pellegrino stretched Fiorentina's lead before Mastantuono completed his hat-trick. The Argentine finished somewhat fortunately after his first attempt was stopped by the goalkeeper.

Late on, there was also a personal highlight for Ridgeciano Haps. His assist allowed the former Feyenoord player to set up Antoine Haunaut for 4-2.

That first win will feel especially sweet for Fiorentina, who spent no fewer than €150 million in transfer fees this summer and also signed a number of well-known players on loan, such as Mastantuono, Radu Dragusin and Álex Jiménez.

Even with three points from four matches, the start to the season is still dramatic for Fiorentina, but La Viola will hope to build on their first victory next Sunday against Napoli. Venezia are bottom for now with no points.











