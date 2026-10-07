Real Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea are targeting €70 million player

The season is still only in its early stages, but that has not stopped clubs putting firm plans in place for next summer's transfer window. According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah could be heading for a major move.

Quansah, 23, is a key player for Leverkusen, who signed him from Liverpool in the summer of 2025 for around EUR35 million. The centre-back has settled well at Leverkusen, where he is under contract until mid-2030.

Real Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all chasing the right-footed defender. Liverpool can re-sign their former player until 15 June 2027 for EUR70 million. Plettenberg adds that Real Madrid are scouting him regularly.

A nine-cap international who also featured at the World Cup last summer, Quansah came through at Liverpool, who loaned him to Bristol Rovers for the first half of 2023. He returned and went on to play 58 matches for the first team of The Reds.

Speaking this summer, Quansah admitted leaving Liverpool was difficult, but necessary. "I feel that I get better with every match I play. I am still young, so as long as I stay focused and keep working hard, I know I will do well."

Once this season ends, Ronald Araújo's loan contract at Liverpool will expire. Joe Gomez and captain Virgil van Dijk could also leave Anfield, with their contracts running until mid-2027. Liverpool would then be left with Jeremy Jacquet and Giovanni Leoni at centre-back.

That means Liverpool may have to make a call next summer on the buy-back option if another club makes a concrete move for Quansah at Leverkusen. How much the Germans would ask from another side is unknown, but it would probably not be below Liverpool's EUR70 million buy-back fee.



