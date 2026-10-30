Real Madrid legend reveals the behind-the-scenes story of the missed Messi deal in 2001

Lionel Messi could have swapped Barcelona for Real Madrid back in 2001. That's the claim of former Madrid star Miguel Angel Portugal.

Now 70, Portugal played for Real Madrid, coached the Castilla side and worked as a talent scout and technical secretary at the Bernabeu.

Mundo Deportivo picked up his remarks from an interview with AS, in which he recounted stories about players who could have ended up in white far earlier than they did.

Asked first about the players he had recommended, he said: "We followed Neymar and Coutinho, and the recommendation to sign them was always there. The reports on them are still in the club's archive."

Toni Kroos came next. "We watched him when he was 16 years old, and he was playing in the advanced playmaker position. I told him one day: I have reports on you here."

Luka Modric got the same treatment. "When he began his career, he was somewhat slight in build, but he developed a great deal in England, and that had a very positive effect on him."

He had tracked Brazilian Robinho from a young age too. "Yes, I followed him in the Copa Sao Paulo youth tournament when he was a child, just as I followed many other players. The skill he possessed was different."

A comparison with Vinicius followed. "For example, regarding Vinicius's skill. Vinicius relies on bursting forward and taking on defenders, whereas Robinho was distinguished by his imagination and technical skill."

Then came the one that got away. Messi.

"There was a moment when we could have moved to sign him, as he did not yet have a professional contract with Barcelona, and the negotiations to renew his contract had not been settled, and at that time one of the people close to him proposed his move to Real Madrid," Portugal said.

How real was it? "I do not know whether it was true or not, but the information reached the club, to the effect that it was possible to move to sign him."

He was adamant the chance had been genuine. "The opportunity really did exist. The club did not want to sever its relations with Barcelona, but there was indeed a rapprochement. Nevertheless, I believe he would not have taken that step out of respect for the relationship between the two clubs."