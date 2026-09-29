Real Madrid in the picture: Roma club officially apologises to Messi

Roma have released a statement confirming that Paulo Dybala and Nahuel Molina will not travel to Argentina for Lionel Messi's farewell event, three days after the first reports of the refusal emerged.

On its official website, the club said the players "will not attend the match between Argentina and Benin on 6 October", acknowledging what the occasion means to them.

The statement added: "The club is aware of the importance of this occasion for both players, who share a close relationship with Lionel Messi and were part of the Argentina team that won the 2022 World Cup alongside him."

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This was no disciplinary call. The Italian capital club made clear the decision came "for sporting and logistical reasons, taking into account the length of the intercontinental journey and the proximity of the club's upcoming competitive matches".

Gian Piero Gasperini's side face Como on Sunday 11 October in Serie A, then travel to a Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday 14.

Neither player would have featured in the game itself, another factor behind the decision. According to Football Italia, "Dybala was not called up, while Molina is serving the midpoint of his seven-match international suspension, which was imposed on him after the 2026 World Cup final".

The club signed off by stressing there was no intention to offend, saying: "Roma hold the utmost respect for Lionel Messi and his exceptional career, and wish him and the Argentine Football Association a very special evening."