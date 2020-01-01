Real Madrid have been linked but Raul Jimenez can win silverware at Wolves - Bull

A club's record goalscorer is looking for the Mexican to remain at Molineux and turn a deaf ear to mounting transfer talk

Steve Bull is aware of 's reported interest in Raul Jimenez but the international has been told he should not be actively seeking a move because he can win silverware at Molineux.

Transfer talk has been building steadily around the highly-rated 28-year-old frontman.

Jimenez is enjoying the most productive season of his career in 2019-20, with the target found on 22 occasions across all competitions.

Those efforts, added to the 19 goals he managed in a memorable debut season with , are said to have brought the Mexican onto recruitment radars across Europe.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham are all said to be keen on acquiring the services of a striker who has proved himself on a Premier League stage.

A return to Spain has also been hinted at for the former star.

Jimenez has spoken of his happiness in England, with there no plans on his part to push for an exit, and Wolves legend Bull hopes a prized asset can be retained to lead a trophy charge for Nuno.

“I cannot see any reason why he would want to leave,” Bull, who hit 306 goals for Wolves in a 13-year spell, told the Shropshire Star.

“Jimenez has scored 22 goals in 44 games in all competitions this season and that is unbelievable – scary.

“What has really struck me, too, is when he has not been at his best but still managed to find the net.

“At , for example, he had a very quiet game but then came up with a piece of brilliance to win it towards the end – something we will all remember for many years to come.

“Jimenez can score goals for fun as he has the talent, the work-rate and – most importantly – the supply.

“It is not as if he has running his socks off, doing a lot of work for the team, and getting nothing in return. He gets chances in every single game he plays, so no wonder he is happy being here.

“Real Madrid, of course, have been linked with Jimenez in the Spanish press.

“And even though he has come out and outlined his commitment to Wolves, such speculation is likely to continue over the next few months.

“It shows how far we have come when our players are being associated with such teams.

“The ultimate question, though, is whether Jimenez can fulfil his ambitions – winning silverware – at Wolves?

“For me at least, the answer to that is an emphatic, yes.”