Real Madrid goalkeeper debate is quieter following Navas' departure - Courtois

The Belgian shot-stopper insisted there was never any issue between himself and his former Los Blancos team-mate

Thibaut Courtois insisted there was never any internal strain on his relationship with Keylor Navas, though he acknowledged there is now much less focus on the goalkeeping situation following the latter's move to .

Navas completed a switch to PSG in September, with Alphonse Areola moving in the opposite direction to Madrid on loan.

Last season, both Courtois and Navas competed for the number one spot at Madrid, with the media and fans often debating over which one should be named as the number one goalkeeper.

Now, those debates have been settled, with goalkeeper Areola acting as Courtois' understudy, but the former shot-stopper affirmed there were no issues between himself and Navas.

"In the end it is like in life. With some you have better relationships and you talk more," Courtois told Marca.

"He was a partner and there was always a try to help us both. The fact is that it no longer helped me.

"I think it is more that there is no longer that debate from outside, because from inside we were two goalkeepers that we trained well while competing, as now with Areola who is a great goalkeeper.

"Then the requirement for me, day by day, has not changed. But there seems to be less debate outside."

Real Madrid are currently second in , two points leaders while the competition is in a New Year's break.

Former Los Blancos striker Fernando Morientes believes in his heart that his old club will wrestle back the league title, having not won lifted the trophy since 2016-17.

But he also warned that Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi will likely have the decisive say in the championship race.

"The heart tells me that Real Madrid will win La Liga,” Morientes told reporters.

“It depends on Messi. When Cristiano Ronaldo was here, everything was very close.

“The two teams are both playing at a very high level. The season will really start in February.

“From there, you can see how good the teams really are. The one that is better prepared will take the title.”