Real Madrid falls into the Germans' trap: Leipzig indulges its hobby with the Diomande deal

Some clubs buy players. Others develop their own talent through academies. A third kind specialise in launching the careers of Europe's best players.

Leipzig are quite simply the best of that lot. Part of the Red Bull group, the club are enjoying remarkable success by recruiting talent through paid transfers and then selling them on for millions. The system pays off handsomely, and alongside Benfica and Porto, it makes them one of Europe's leading sellers.

Diomande is the latest example, according to the newspaper "Marca". With the young winger, Leipzig are expected to break their sales record, previously held by Gvardiol, the centre-back who joined Manchester City for 90 million euros.

The Ivorian's deal will top 120 million euros, proof that investing to sell is profitable.

Gvardiol aside, whom Leipzig bought from Dinamo Zagreb for 36 million euros before selling to Manchester City two seasons later for three times that, the list of players who have swelled their market value is astonishing. Take Benjamin Sesko. The German club signed him from Red Bull Salzburg, a team belonging to the same owning group, for 31 million euros, then sold him to Manchester United two seasons later for more than 75 million euros.

Another huge profit. It mirrors exactly the deal that took the Hungarian Szoboszlai to Liverpool for 70 million euros.

The examples are countless: Xavi Simons (Tottenham), Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea), Naby Keita (Liverpool), Timo Werner (Chelsea), Openda (Juventus), Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Konate (Liverpool), or even Dani Olmo (Barcelona).

The Germans picked up the La Masia graduate from Dinamo Zagreb for 30 million euros, then sold him to Barcelona for double that after squeezing four seasons out of his potential.

Real Madrid, then, have opened negotiations with a team that has no need to sell and can pressure any club. Leipzig are used to big deals and know how to push prices to the maximum.

With Diomande, they have perfected the plan. They bought him last season from Leganes for 20 million euros. Many called it an exorbitant sum. The Germans knew exactly what would happen.

In a single season, his value will multiply six or seven times over. Another success story from a Leipzig production line that never stops churning out talent.