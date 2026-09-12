Real Madrid hold a significant advantage over their guests and neighbours Rayo Vallecano ahead of the two sides' match this evening, Saturday, in the fifth round of the Spanish league.

Sitting third, Real Madrid hope to return to winning ways today after suffering their first defeat of the season against Real Betis last Friday.

According to Opta statistics, Real Madrid have won 13 of their last 14 home matches against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. The one exception was a 0-0 draw in November 2023, the only time they failed to score.

In these encounters, Real Madrid have scored 46 goals and conceded 12.

Rayo Vallecano, for their part, have picked up points in 6 of their last 11 matches against Real Madrid in the Spanish league, with two wins, two draws and 5 defeats. That run followed 17 straight defeats against the Merengue in the competition.

Losing two of their last 6 derby encounters against the capital's clubs, Real Madrid have managed 3 wins and a draw in the rest. Before that they went unbeaten across 12 Madrid derbies in the competition, recording 6 wins and 6 draws.

Rayo Vallecano, by contrast, have won their last two derby matches. They have never managed 3 consecutive wins in these encounters throughout their history in the first division.

For the first time since the 2014-2015 season under Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid have lost one of their first 4 matches in the Spanish league. Back then they recorded two wins and suffered two defeats.

The last time Real Madrid were crowned league champions despite losing one of their first 4 matches in the competition was during the 2011-2012 season under Jose Mourinho, when they recorded two wins, a draw and a defeat.

Scoring has come easily to Rayo Vallecano of late. They have netted in each of their last 11 Spanish league matches, 19 goals in all, their longest scoring run in the competition since April 2016, when they scored in 14 consecutive matches for 25 goals during that spell.

Read also:

Mourinho on the criticism of Mbappe: there are those who do not understand football, and our victories anger some people

Attacking numbers

Real Madrid lead every Spanish league club in the 2026-2027 season for attacks that begin with build-up play, having carried out 27 of them. They have also had 11 shots from fast counter-attacks, the highest figure in the competition.

Level with Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Villarreal, the Merengue also top the teams with the most shots after regaining the ball in advanced areas, with 8.

Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, have dropped 8 points from winning positions in the Spanish league during the 2026-2027 season, the highest number of any team in the competition this season.

Kylian Mbappe has scored 32 goals in 35 matches played on home soil in the Spanish league. Only Harry Kane has bettered that tally at his own stadium, scoring 36 goals in the five major European leagues since his first season with his club in 2024-2025.

Sergio Camello, by contrast, has scored 10 goals in his last 10 matches in the Spanish league, the same number he managed across his previous 97 matches in the competition. Only Donyell Malen has bettered him in the five major European leagues since last April, with 12 goals, while Esteban Lepaul and Lassine Sinayoko each have 10 as well.

Mourinho's superiority

Jose Mourinho has won all four of his previous matches against Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish league. The only teams he boasts a perfect record against over more matches are Athletic Bilbao and Atletico Madrid, with 6 matches apiece.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums