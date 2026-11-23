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Endrick's latest injury is a blow for Josè Mourinho, his Real Madrid side and the clubs hoping to sign him in January, especially Milan and Roma. After suffering an injury against Celta Vigo on Saturday, Endrick underwent scans this morning that revealed an injury to his left adductor. Initial reports suggest the Brazilian youngster will be out for two to three weeks.

Born in 2006, Endrick faces another spell on the sidelines after a muscle injury at the start of the season kept him out for four matches. The former Palmeiras player has struggled for playing time and full fitness. Milan also have cause for concern. As Cardinale confirmed to calciomercato.com last Saturday, Endrick has long been on the club's list as a player who could significantly improve the squad assembled for Amorim.

In Cardinale's plans, investing in Endrick would give Milan one of the world's best players in the second-striker or attacking-midfield role, supporting frontman Ramos. Amorim sees the Brazilian as an extra source of quality behind the striker, not an alternative to the Portuguese forward. The Greek wonderkid Karetsas could have filled that role before deciding to join Borussia Dormtund's project.

Endrick's fitness could give Cardinale pause. He remains in direct contact with Roc Nations. In recent days, the Milan owner met a representative of the agency that looks after Endrick's interests at a summit in Milan.

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Endrick's injury has not substantially changed Milan's transfer strategy: they plan to make a significant offer to Real Madrid in January. If that fails, they will revisit the move next summer. For Cardinale, Endrick to Milan is a deal that has to happen.

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Milan's only Plan B would be to find a strong attacking midfielder who can play in the half-spaces, given that Cisse is improving and scoring plenty of goals with each passing match. More pressing, though, are reinforcements at centre-back and cover for Ramos, with Camarda certain to leave on loan.