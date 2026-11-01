Villarreal host Paris Saint-Germain next Tuesday at the La Cerámica stadium in the fourth round of the Champions League league phase, and they will try to end the French side's decade-long unbeaten run in Spain.

Catalan newspaper "Mundo Deportivo" traces PSG's last defeat on Spanish soil back to November 2015. Real Madrid beat them 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu in the Champions League group stage, Nacho Fernández getting the goal.

Since then, Luis Enrique's side have racked up four wins and a draw, all in the Champions League.

Barcelona have borne the brunt of it, losing three times. The first came in a 4-1 defeat in the round of 16 of the 2020-21 season. PSG won by the same scoreline in the quarter-final of 2023-24, then edged it 2-1 in last season's league phase.

Next matches VIL Champions League 15:00 PSG

Real Sociedad supplied the fourth win, beaten 2-1 in the round of 16 of the 2023-24 season. The only blemish was a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao in last season's opening stage.

Across their previous 11 visits, PSG's record reads 6 defeats, 4 wins and a draw. Their first trip to Spain came in 1993 in the old UEFA Cup, and Real Madrid saw them off 3-1.

PSG, of course, are the reigning Champions League holders of the last two seasons.