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Real Madrid have tied down Arda Guler with a new contract.

Real Madrid, whose president is Florentino Perez, announced the deal in an official statement: "Real Madrid C. F. and Arda Guler have agreed to extend the player’s contract, keeping him at the club until 30 June 2032.

Arda Guler joined Real Madrid in July 2023, at the age of 18. In his four seasons in our shirt, he has made 126 appearances and won 5 trophies: 1 Champions League, 1 FIFA Club World Cup, 1 UEFA Super Cup, 1 La Liga title and 1 Spanish Super Cup.

He is a Turkey international, with 38 appearances for his national team.

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Last September he received the "Breakthrough Player of the Season" award in the 2025-2026 Champions League".

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The Turkish attacking midfielder said: "When I first put on the Real Madrid shirt,” Arda Guler said, “I knew I would be part of an immense history. Today I feel the same pride and happiness, but with even greater responsibility".

"Following in the footsteps of legends who have written their names into football history, at the biggest club in the world, is a great honour for me. My dream is to wear this shirt for many years, win more trophies together and one day leave my mark on this unique history".

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"I want to thank everyone who has been by my side since my first day: in particular our president, Florentino Perez, my family, my team-mates and all the staff and coaches I have worked with. And my most special thanks go to Madrid supporters around the world, who have always given us endless support. Here’s to many more wonderful days together! I am very happy to continue being part of this club. 2032".

Real Madrid's Portuguese manager, José Mourinho, has already got Arda Guler playing alongside another outstanding attacking midfielder: England's Jude Bellingham.

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In future, president Florentino Perez could give the Special One a new mission: add Nico Paz to the pair.

At the end of this season, Real Madrid can exercise their buy-back option for the Argentine attacking midfielder, born in 2004, by paying €80 million, €20 million more than the €60 million they received from Como in last summer's transfer window.

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One tactical solution would be a 4-2-3-1 with Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham and Nico Paz: a creative trio worthy of the Galacticos trio of David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo.

They would play behind the main man, Kylian Mbappé, who sent his Turkish team-mate a message about his contract extension: "Thank you, I’ll sleep better tonight".

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In that case, the Brazilians Vinicius and Endrick would have to make way, with the latter still a transfer target for Milan and Roma.