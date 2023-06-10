Real Madrid make big Brahim Diaz call as they award ex-Man City forward new contract & first-team squad place after he impressed at AC Milan

Brahim Diaz returns to Real Madrid after three seasons on loan and signs a new deal that is valid until 2027.

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid confirmed on Saturday that the Spanish international returned to the club and penned a new deal that is valid until 2027. The player has also been guaranteed a place in their first-team squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Diaz joined Los Blancos from Manchester City in 2019 and won the 2019/20 La Liga title and 2020 Spanish Super Cup with the club before heading out on loan to AC Milan where he spent the last three seasons.

In the 2022/23 season, he appeared in 45 matches in all competitions for Milan where he scored seven goals and provided seven assists. He was an integral part of the team that won Serie A in 2021/22.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRAHIM DIAZ? After his return to the Spanish capital, Diaz will now hope to cement his place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup this season.