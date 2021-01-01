Real Madrid, Barcelona & Juventus' Super League involvement under scrutiny as UEFA begins investigation process
Getty/Goal
UEFA have opened a formal investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus' involvement in the controversial Super League.
European football's main governing body have released a statement confirming the news, which reads: "In accordance with Article 31(4) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations, UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors have today been appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework by Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project.
"Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course."
