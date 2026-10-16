Real Madrid are furious with LaLiga president Javier Tebas. Earlier on Friday, he compared Real Madrid TV to Joseph Goebbels, Nazi Germany's propaganda minister before and during the Second World War.

The two sides have clashed many times before. Their latest dispute centres on Real Madrid TV, the club's own channel, which regularly shows compilations of mistakes made by the referee appointed for their next match.

"Real Madrid's board conduct an orchestra of mouthpieces, with Real Madrid TV setting the tone," Tebas said on X. "Their score is always the same: they select the moments that suit them, repeat them, fuel suspicions and point the finger at enemies."

"This method is reminiscent of the propaganda tactics used by Goebbels, Nazi Germany's propaganda minister: systematic repetition, creating an image of an enemy and subordinating facts to the narrative. The script demands that Real Madrid are always the victim."

Tebas made clear that he was comparing propaganda techniques, not ideology. Real Madrid were furious nonetheless and issued an official club statement.

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"Real Madrid consider it wholly unacceptable and extraordinarily serious that someone who holds two positions of great responsibility in Spanish football should use comparisons with the propaganda methods of the Nazi regime to discredit our club."

"Tebas's repeated behaviour shows a lack of neutrality, respect and impartiality that is incompatible with his institutional responsibilities. His continued attacks on Real Madrid are a real scourge on Spanish football," Real Madrid write.

The club from the Spanish capital are therefore demanding the "immediate resignation" of Tebas, who is also vice-president of the Spanish football federation.